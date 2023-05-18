FDB takes steps to safeguard entrepreneurial loans

Fiji Development Bank.

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Saud Minam has emphasized the meticulous monitoring and recovery process of loans issued to entrepreneurs.

Drawing attention to FDB’s risk team, Minam highlighted their policies align closely with the bank’s mandate, focusing primarily on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, including agriculture.

Additionally, he stressed the bank’s commitment to working closely with its customers.

“I’ll give you an example. While 2020 was going through COVID, and we had some cyclones and all that stuff as well, a lot of our farmers, they were not able to make the payments back then. So what we did is we actually extended the payment term from six months to 12 months.”



Fiji Development Bank CEO, Saud Minam.

To ensure effective oversight, FDB conducts monthly meetings to review business loan portfolios, while board meetings take place every three months to analyze portfolio trends.

Furthermore, the risks identified during these assessments are presented to the subcommittee, ensuring that the board remains fully informed about the performance of loans from both a risk-credit standpoint and overall bank performance.

By implementing robust monitoring and recovery mechanisms, Minam says the bank strives to maintain a healthy lending environment conducive to sustainable economic growth.