FDB empowers local entrepreneurs

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive, Saud Minam has lauded the efforts of local entrepreneurs in enhancing their establishments through the utilization of digital platforms.

Minam says the adoption of these innovative approaches has provided Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with diverse avenues to promote their businesses effectively.

He reiterated FDB’s unwavering commitment to supporting business owners, enabling them to accelerate their earnings, enhance their market dominance, and expand their reach.

Acknowledging the significant contribution of MSMEs to the economy, he emphasized the creation of job opportunities and the stimulation of economic activities within the country.



“It was more of a shift. Everyone wanted to do the bakery. You know initially everyone wanted to do the home bakery. Which we also have seen it as well but then slowly people are moving in a different way value addition, a lot more now with this Tourists coming into the country we seeing a lot of requests are coming in from these different tourist operator’s. The handicraft people so those are the ones which are now coming into play.”

The CEO highlighted the role played by social media platforms in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, businesses have effectively leveraged the online space to advertise and market their products.

This digital shift has allowed entrepreneurs to adapt and thrive during these challenging times.