FCS signs agreement with Ra province

The Fiji Corrections Service today signed an agreement with the Ra Province as part of their Community Awareness and Rehabilitation of Ex-Offender or CARE Network initiative.

FCS Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa says this will allow the province to help in the reintegration of their people back into society after being incarcerated.

Panapasa says the initiative also helps lower the rate of inmates re-offending after serving their time in prison.

“Another signing of the partnership will allow Fiji Corrections Service to move forward in restoring lives. Ra has been a challenge for us during our awareness programme simply because of its historical geographical make up. I would like to mention this afternoon that we were grateful for the great turnout in numbers of over 400 participants during the symposium in Ra two months ago.”

Panapasa says this signifies the spirit and support to ensure the successful integration of the Ra people after serving their time.

Ra is the ninth province to be part of the Care Network initiative.

The other provinces left include Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata in the Northern Division.