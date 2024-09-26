FCS personnel undergoing OHS training

Thirty-one personnel from the Fiji Correction Services are currently undergoing a three day Occupational Health and Safety training course.

FCS Assistant Commissioner Atu Moceisuva emphasized the need for a robust safety protocol and how it could shape policies aimed at preventing workplace accidents and promoting health and safety among staff.

He says that OHS is critical for maintaining operational efficiency and safeguarding personnel’s well-being in high-stress environments such as correctional facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Moceisuva adds this workshop signifies a proactive step towards enhancing workplace safety within Fiji’s correctional facilities and for continuous improvement in occupational health standards.

The workshop is jointly organized with the Ministry of Employment, Productivity & Industrial Relations.