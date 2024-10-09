FCEF appoints new CEO

Edward Bernard [Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has named Edward Bernard as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Bernard brings over 28 years of experience including 15 years at the International Labour Organization where he managed programs and engaged in policy dialogue.

FCEF President Vinay Narsey welcomed Bernard, stating that his expertise in private sector development will assist the federation to achieve its goals.

Bernard states that he is committed to enhancing the business environment in Fiji.

In his new position, Bernard will focus on strengthening advocacy, expanding membership and promoting best practices within the business community.

FCEF aims to continue supporting business growth and improving the employment landscape in Fiji under his leadership.