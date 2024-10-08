FCCC urges action on aging ships

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has written the Ministry of Public Works and Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji raising concerns on the aged vessels still in operation.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham had earlier expressed disappointment over the continued operation of vessels averaging 20 to 30 years old, stressing the need for investment in modern shipping infrastructure.

The FCCC’s concerns stem from feedback from Fijians in the maritime regions, many of whom rely heavily on shipping services to travel between islands.

“Now my question is and I have looked at the books and I have looked at the financials and I can tell you the shipping operators are making money. So, if you are making money, why do you continue to import vessels and this goes for everybody in the market, why do you continue to import vessels that are over 20 years old, if you are making money you are Fijians, if you are getting returns, buy better vessels, improve the safety, the quality standards that you are bringing into Fiji and if you disagree open your books to the public, let the public see how much you are making and let the public make that call.”

Abraham says they are not solely focused on price regulation but also on ensuring quality services for Fijians.

“We have been making money of Fijians servicing these islands, so give them the best service, bring them better vessels because look, nobody is complaining until and unless or nobody is saying anything until and unless one of these vessels capsizes, then what happens, Fijians lose their life, that is the issue of safety that I have, we will not allow that to happen.”

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki confirms they will meet with FCCC today to discuss the issues.