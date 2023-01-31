FCCC to review sugar pricing

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will soon be calling for submissions for a sugar price review.

Chief Executive Officer Joel Abraham says they are urging people associated with the sugar industry to make their contribution to this review.

He says the FCCC will use a consultative approach and will also be looking at issues within the sugar industry.

“The idea is to ensure that the sugar industry is able to operate independently of any external assistance, that farmers need to be adequately remunerated for the cost, and that the mill should operate efficiently.”



FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham.

Abraham says they will also be reviewing the targets for efficiencies that were put in place previously and seeing if they were met.

He says if the targets are not met, they will be making recommendations accordingly.