FCCC Board appoints Acting CEO

FCCC Acting Chief Executive Officer Pranil Singh

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) Board has formally announced Pranil Singh as the Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Singh previously held the position of General Manager Regulations.

Board chair Cecil Browne says Singh will serve as Acting CEO until the Board finalizes and announces the appointment of a new CEO.

“The Board extends its deepest gratitude to Mr Joel Abraham for his dedicated leadership and invaluable contributions during his tenure as CEO. Under his guidance, FCCC has strengthened its role in consumer protection, market regulation, and fostering a fair and competitive business environment. We sincerely thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” Browne said.

“During this transition, FCCC remains steadfast in its commitment to its mandate of safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring a well-regulated, competitive marketplace.”

