FBC honored at ABU Media Awards

FBC's ABU Media Award

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has been recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion by receiving an esteemed award at the Asia-Pacific Diversity and Inclusion Media Awards 2024.

Human Resources Manager Janice Singh expressed that the award reflects FBC’s dedication to nurturing a culture where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

Singh says FBC has implemented policies aimed at ensuring representation from various backgrounds at all organizational levels.

FBC’s Human Resources Manager Janice Singh

In preparation for this award, FBC developed a three-year strategic plan focusing on leadership representation, content and services, and workplace culture. Last year, the corporation reviewed its action plan to integrate both local and global developments.

“This award is a testament to FBC’s commitment to creating a workplace that truly reflects the diversity of our workforce and audience. It acknowledges the efforts we’ve made over the years to champion inclusion and representation in meaningful ways. It also serves as a reminder that our work in this space must continue, motivating us to strive further in embedding diversity into everything we do.”



FBC office

Singh highlighted the importance of recognizing Indigenous peoples, which has been crucial in aligning FBC’s values with the communities it serves.

The award was presented during the 61st Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union General Assembly in Istanbul.

This inaugural award celebrates excellence in the development of inclusive workplaces and recognizes significant contributions to advancing gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in media across the Asia-Pacific region.

Alongside FBC, other inaugural recipients include Ariana Radio and Television Network of Afghanistan, Myanma Radio and Television, MTV Channel Sri Lanka, and Radio Nepal.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) consists of esteemed members, including ABC Australia, Pasifika TV of New Zealand, China Media Group, and NHK Japan.