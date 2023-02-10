FBC gets Patel as acting CEO

Tarun Patel has been appointed the acting Chief Executive

FBC has announced that experienced television professional Tarun Patel has been appointed the acting Chief Executive of the company.

Patel is the former CEO of Fiji Television and also in recent time was a consultant for the firm, helping in getting the company back to a profitable state.

FBC Board Chair, Ajay Bhai Amrit says Patel is a very experienced and qualified individual in the industry.

He adds that FBC is fortunate to have secured Patel’s services in the acting position.

Patel starts in the role on Monday.

Meanwhile, FBC has also today signed an offer for the selector radio syndication presented by BBC Radio, exclusive and best UK music content that will be aired on 2dayfm.

This will be a weekly show, the show features the best new and exciting UK music from popular artists, and bands.

The BBC show has been made possible through the British High Commission in Suva and Deputy High Commissioner, Nicola Noble and the PM signed off on the offer today.