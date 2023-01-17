FBC chairman on appointment

Chairperson of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board, Ajay Amrit.

The new chairperson of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board, Ajay Amrit, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka chose him to head the board.

Amrit is a businessman and also the founder of the People’s Alliance Party, and according to him, his appointment will not affect the day-to-day running of FBC.

He says once an audit is done at FBC, the board will be in a better position to provide an update.

“What I do see with the new board is that we are open to dialogue with other media companies. It’s very early, I’ll have a dialogue first with FBC CEO and its senior management, once myself and the board have more information, we will come back to you.”

Amrit says Rabuka is confident in his leadership, which is a position he can take forward.

He adds that the board is scheduled to meet next Thursday.

In addition, he also reiterated that due process will be followed.