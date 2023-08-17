Fatal driver to appear in court

A 28-year-old driver who is alleged to have caused the death of a 60-year-old woman along Nina Street in Suva last week will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police say the accused has been charged with one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Death, one count of Dangerous Driving Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and one count of Driving a Motor Vehicle without a License.

The accused allegedly reversed the vehicle and hit the victim and a 49-year-old bystander.

The two victims were rushed to the CWM Hospital where the 60-year-old woman was pronounced dead on arrival, while the 49-year-old woman was admitted.