Farmers urged to stop burning ratoon crops

Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Chief Executive Vinesh Kumar says farmers should avoid burning ratoon crops once harvesting is over.

Kumar says that this practice also affects soil fertility, as nutrients and moisture are lost when a field is set on fire.

He is urging farmers to use alternative methods to clear their farms while explaining the benefits of retaining the trash.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have conducted comparative studies where we left the trash versus when we burned the cane,” Kumar notes. “We found that ratoons flourish better in conditions where the trash has been incorporated into the field rather than when it has been burned.”

Kumar also stresses that burning fields often results in the loss of beneficial plants such as coconut and mango trees.

Additionally, he says that livestock and stray animals are sometimes killed in the fires.