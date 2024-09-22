Farmers unity is a powerful tool in combating poverty

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu reminds the Raramavou Farmers Cooperative in Navonu Settlement in Cakaudrove that unity among farmers can be a powerful tool in combating poverty.

While officiating at the handing over of a new Solis tractor to the Raramavou farmers’ cooperative, he highlights that these collective efforts not only strengthen the community but also foster resilience against challenges like climate change or market fluctuation.

Rayalu challenged the youth of Navonu to explore the benefits of agriculture as it offers opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Article continues after advertisement

“Agriculture will not only empower you but also help to combat social issues by fostering pride, responsibility, and a stronger sense of community.”

He believes the new tractor is sure to make a significant impact on farming efforts, and it is crucial that farmers work together to enhance productivity and ensure the success of their agricultural projects.

A member of the Raramavou farmers cooperative, Miki Tamanivakabauta, thanked the government for the drive and vision in assisting farmers through the various assistance programs.

The Raramavou Farmers Cooperative managed to secure a loan through the Fiji Development Bank for their one-third contribution of around $15,000, and the Ministry of Agriculture paid the remainder of the costs under the Farm Mechanization program.