Farmers choose cannabis over root crops

[Source: HH]

A significant number of farmers in Fiji’s Northern Division have turned to cultivating cannabis instead of traditional root crops like cassava and dalo.

Fiji Agromarketing Regional Manager North Ratu Nemia Leve brought attention to this trend during a recent medicinal cannabis consultation in Savusavu.

He pointed out that many farmers have chosen to grow cannabis because it matures quickly and has a readily available market, despite being prohibited by law.

Leve expressed concerns that this shift could affect the supply of root crops in the country.

“In most villages, there are no cassava and dalo. A lot of people are planting cannabis because it only takes three months to mature. It is easy to sell, and it generates a lot of income. Farmers consider it as a stable source of income.”



Leve emphasized the need to increase awareness among settlements and villages to address doubts among interested individuals and farmers.

He stressed that conducting medicinal cannabis consultations at the grassroots level is essential, given the limited communication infrastructure in rural areas.

Following the medicinal cannabis consultation in the Northern Division, the majority of attendees expressed their support for establishing a medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji.

They cited the potential social and economic benefits it could bring to the region.