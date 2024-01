[Source: iStock]

A family in Nawaka, Nadi, has lost everything to a fire this morning.

Police say the fire ravaged the three-bedroom home belonging to a 43-year-old man at around 6 a.m.

Fortunately, all occupants were safely evacuated.

The estimated cost of damage is around $300,000.

Joint investigations between the Police and the National Fire Authority are underway.