Fallen police officers honoured in Remembrance Day Service

Surviving family members and serving police officers gathered at the Labasa Police Station this morning to pay their respects to two officers who passed away this year.

It was especially emotional for the children and wives of the two fallen officers who laid wreathes in their honour during the Police Remembrance Service.

Chief Guest Divisional Planning Officer North Seta Dakuiboca says they are remembered for their contributions, commitment and dedication they made to our nation.

Article continues after advertisement

Dakuiboca took the opportunity to thank them for their important work in the pursuit of a safer Fiji.

The two police officers are the late PC Salesh Mani and Cpl Sakiusa Dogo.

Dakuiboca has urged police officers to continue the legacy of all fallen officers in the communities they serve.



[Divisional Planning Officer North Seta Dakuiboca]

”To our active police officers, it is up to you to follow in the footsteps of the men and women who came before. To do justice to their legacy. Work with Passion and purpose to serve the people and our community.”

PC Mani passed away in March 26th this year after he collapsed while training.



Late PC Mani (from left), and Wife Karalaini Ina at the Remembrance Day Service

Wife Karalaini Ina says PC Mani was a hardworking man who is sorely missed in their home.

She acknowledged the Fiji Police Force for always looking out for her and her three children after her husband’s passing.

Remembrance Day Service were held throughout the four divisions this morning.