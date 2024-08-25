Faith unites Pacific Leaders ahead of key forum

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka joined other Pacific Island leaders and delegations in a church service today at the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga.

The service was attended by key figures, including Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Secretary-General Baron Waqa and Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni.

Their participation highlights the shared faith of the region’s leaders as they prepare for the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, which begins tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting President of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga, Reverend Alifeleti Atiola, welcomed the leaders and acknowledged the importance of their gathering.

He extended his best wishes for the success of the forum, emphasizing the role of faith in guiding their decisions for the region.

Over a thousand people attended the service, joining in prayer and reflection ahead of the crucial discussions that will take place during the forum.

The 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting is expected to focus on key topics such as climate change, regional security, and economic development, with the outcomes set to shape the future of the Pacific region.