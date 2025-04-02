Export potential boosted by targeted workshop

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Trade Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand, Daniel Stow, further encouraged local businesses to leverage global uncertainties to their advantage.

He said that in the first half of 2024, Fiji’s agricultural exports exceeded $385 million, with kava emerging as the top earner at nearly $22 million, a 20 percent increase from the previous year.

Stow adds that, additionally, fresh and chilled agricultural exports grew by over 27 percent, reaching $38.2 million.

This was highlighted at the Export Workshop organized by Investment Fiji in collaboration with the Fiji Consulate General & Trade Commission of Australia and New Zealand.

Stow said that unlocking the potential of Fiji’s commercial agriculture sector could drive further economic growth, diversification, and resilience.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty, stressed the importance of such workshops in helping businesses grow and become export-ready.

Chetty reiterated Investment Fiji’s commitment to equipping businesses of all sizes with the tools needed to expand beyond Fiji’s borders.

He added that as Fiji continues to tap into its export potential, initiatives like this workshop are crucial in helping businesses adapt and thrive on the global stage.

