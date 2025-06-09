Experts warn of rising maintenance delays

A growing trend of delayed maintenance in Fiji’s industrial and commercial buildings is raising concern among asset owners and facility managers.

Foster Industrial and Hygiene Solutions Ltd hosted a workshop at the Paradiso in Suva today to address the issue and offer practical solutions.

Product Manager for New Zealand and the Pacific at MAPEI Scott Lacey said the Fijian market faces challenges in managing and repairing building problems that have been left unattended for extended periods

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasized that MAPEI provides solutions across the entire building envelope, including waterproofing, ceramic systems, resilient coatings, and sports flooring, from basements to rooftops.

“Yea, so what I noticed in the Fijian market is that there is alot more maintenance requirement whereas it tends to be in the Australian and New Zealand market, the product and systems theirs are done earlier in the piece than say they are in Fiji. So there’s a lot of questions about our products and where it can be used to fix problems that have already developed and some really interesting and good questions from the audience.”

Lacey adds that the goal is to help asset owners protect their investments and extend the lifespan of their properties. The workshop drew asset managers, architects, and building owners keen to learn how to maintain their buildings more effectively.

Participants highlighted the need for comprehensive maintenance strategies and timely interventions to avoid costly repairs and structural risks.

The session also explored modern technologies and product innovations that can improve building durability and safety.

Organizers stressed the importance of regular inspections and proactive upkeep, noting that preventive maintenance is far more cost-effective than addressing major failures after they occur.

Attendees left with actionable insights on managing aging buildings, safeguarding investments, and implementing long-term maintenance plans to protect Fiji’s industrial and commercial infrastructure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.