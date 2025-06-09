Experts demand stricter animal protection laws

Animal cruelty is rising in Fiji, prompting urgent calls for stronger laws and public action.

The SPCA reports handling 15 to 20 abuse cases each month, ranging from neglect to violent attacks involving knives and burns.

SPCA Manager Shaneel Narayan states many abusive behaviours are rooted in cultural norms and learned habits, like throwing stones or kicking animals.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the organisation is pushing for change through education, outreach clinics, and school visits to instil compassion in younger generations.

“On a monthly basis we get different cases and then our team works with the complainants, people who have made the complaints, or with the local authorities, especially the police, the cases have been reported to see how we are able to help these animals and provide the help it needs.”

Narayan said reforming outdated laws was critical, noting current legislation offers minimal penalties and some rules date back to the 1960s.

He warns that animal abuse can be linked to future violence toward humans and urges the public to report suspicious behaviour, stressing that if an animal is not causing harm, it should be left alone.

The SPCA is also introducing behavioural assessments, desexing programs, and partnerships with trainers to address aggressive animal behaviour.

The Ministry of Agriculture supports stronger enforcement, with Minister Tomasi Tunabuna condemning brutality and highlighting that existing laws no longer reflect community needs.

Authorities and advocacy groups are now pressing for harsher fines and longer prison terms to deter abuse, aiming to protect both animals and the wider public while fostering a culture of responsibility and care.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.