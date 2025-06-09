Excitement builds in Lau ahead of historic Tui Lau installation

Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Lutunauga Uluilakeba Mara.

Hundreds of people are gathering in Tubou Village, Lakeba, as preparations reach full swing for the installation of Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Lutunauga Uluilakeba Mara as the Tui Nayau, Tui Lau, and Sau ni Vanua ko Lau.

The chiefly village of Tubou and Nayau Island are alive with activity, with Ratu Tevita set to be formally confirmed as Tui Nayau tomorrow.

Organising Committee Member Ratu Tevita Vakacereivalu says young people are playing a key role in the preparations, showing the Vanua’s commitment to passing down traditions to the next generation.

In support of this, the Ministry of Education has approved a two-week break for students of Ratu Finau Secondary School so they can be part of this significant event.

The youth of Lau will line the shores of Tubou on Tuesday to welcome Ratu Tevita as he returns from Nayau in a traditional show of respect and unity.

The installation of the Tui Nayau takes place tomorrow, with the official installation of the Tui Lau and Sau ni Vanua ko Lau set for Thursday in Tubou.

This historic occasion will be broadcast live on FBC 2. Viewers overseas can tune in via the VITI+ streaming platform.

