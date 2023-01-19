EU Pacific Delegation to work with the Youths Ministry

[Photo: Supplied]

The European Union Pacific Delegation aims to strengthen their collaboration with Fiji.

This is as the Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru, received a courtesy call from the Head of the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific, Sujiro Seam, yesterday.

They both held discussions on opportunities to advance Fiji’s interests through stronger collaboration, focusing on the key priority areas including youth empowerment and the elimination of violence against girls.

The Minister also highlighted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to empowering Fijian youth to become advocates for change.

He says the Ministry looks forward to working with the EU in the future.

The Head of the Delegation says their main priority is to engage with the youth in Fiji.