eTransport card upgrade deadline extended

The eTransport card upgrade deadline in Fiji has been extended to 15th of next month.

Vodafone Fiji is urging users to upgrade their cards to access new features, including convenient top-ups via the eTransport app.

To upgrade, cardholders need to visit a Vodafone retail outlet or authorized agent with the required identification documents.

Students upgrading blue or yellow cards need a recent letter from their school and their FEMIS ID, while adults need a valid ID.

