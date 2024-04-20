Establishment of Public Service Learning Institute

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Fiji Public Service Learning Institute.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this when questioned on the establishment of the Fiji Public Sector Learning Institute in Parliament yesterday.

Rabuka says FPSLI will ensure that the Fiji Public Sector is equipped with experienced workforce.

Rabuka says, the plan is to offer fee-for-service programs in the future to other Pacific-based organizations that are focused on small island states.

“In the future is it intended to provide fee-for-service program will also be provided or offered to other organizations outside of the Public Sector also in the Pacific especially the small island states. The Budget will be implemented as part of the 2024 &2025 as the cabinet approval received. An amount of $1.3 million will be sort for operational and capital expenditure.”

He adds that the institute will be delivering high-quality work and relevant learning programs through a cost-efficient approach that will support the government in the provision of services to the communities.