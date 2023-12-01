Enhancing patient care and staff well-being

Corona Fiji has made a substantial contribution to enhancing the quality of healthcare in the country.

The non-governmental organization provided a variety of necessary amenities today that will assist patients and dedicated medical staff at the Children’s Ward of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

According to the Head of the Paediatric Department, Dr. Ilisapeci Vereti, the items include specialized trolleys for pediatric care, comfortable seating arrangements for mothers and caregivers, and provisions for staff well-being.

The head of the pediatric department believes the trolleys are specifically designed to cater to the needs of young patients during their recovery and emergencies.

“I can see the things that will be useful to all the children, like this trolley here that will be used for them, specifically for giving them fluids that they will need when they are ill and also for emergencies.”

Dr. Vereti is adamant that Corona Fiji is committed to continuously enhancing the patient experience while also prioritizing the well-being of healthcare professionals.

“And so I think the best we could do is to make them, you know, keep them comfortable and meet their needs while they’re here on the floor.”

Corona Fiji President Annemarie De Vos believes the donation will certainly help the children celebrate Christmas in a different way.

As part of its community outreach, Corona Fiji gave $10,000 worth of goods to the pediatric department personnel at the CWM Hospital this morning.