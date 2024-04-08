Enhancing biosecurity vigilance is vital says PM

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on collaboration amongst stakeholders to share responsibility to fortify the defences against the incursion of exotic pests and diseases.

Speaking during the early warning systems, emergency response planning, and simulation workshop Rabuka says biosecurity is the first line of defense against the global threat posed by pests, diseases, and invasive species.

Rabuka says the economic implications of failing to address such threats are severe, and the cost of inaction far exceeds the investment in prevention and preparedness.

“The global cost of invasive species has been estimated to be around $1.4 trillion annually. That is close to five percent of global gross domestic product.”

Rabuka says the workshop and simulation exercise are essential to enhancing biosecurity vigilance.

He adds the exercises present the opportunity to test the systems, Identify weaknesses and strengthen capacity to respond to the incursions swiftly and effectively.