Enhanced collaboration among i-Taukei institutions

It has been observed that i-Taukei institutions have begun collaborating more effectively, marking a departure from past practices.

This was revealed by i-Taukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive Solomoni Nata while speaking on Radio Fiji One.

Nata says historically, i-Taukei institutions, including the i-Taukei Land Trust Board, the Ministry, and Fiji Holdings Limited, operated independently adversely affecting i-Taukei communities, including landowners.

Article continues after advertisement

“In previous years, I can say that we hardly worked together and this is something that greatly affects the i-Taukei, especially the ones that utilize our services. We have seen that everything comes together when we work together because the i-Taukei community is commonly known for solesolevaki.”

However, Nata noted that since last year, these institutions have started working together, which has facilitated smoother handling of i-Taukei-related issues.

This collaborative approach has led to initiatives such as i-Taukei involvement in the business sector and advancements in education, among other areas of focus.