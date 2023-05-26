English access enhances academic opportunities

[Source: Supplied]

The US Embassy launched the second cohort of its English Access Micro scholarship Program this week in collaboration with Vision Fiji.

The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has awarded Vision Fiji, a local NGO focused on children’s welfare, a grant of over $107,000 to support 40 students from Gospel High School in Suva and Ratu Latianara College in Korovisilou.

Minister for Children, Lynda Tabuya says this initiative equips students with the necessary skills to compete for higher academic and professional opportunities.

“The unique part of this program that is not offered by anyone else, it really targets our young people that need it and our young people that are disadvantaged and our young people that would not normally get the opportunity of other young people to be able to have a very focused.”

US Ambassador Marie Damour says since its inception in 2004, approximately 200,000 students in more than 90 countries have participated in the Access Program.

“Our goal for this program is simple, to expand young people’s education and job opportunities by giving them a strong foundation of English language skills.”

Fiji is the first Pacific Island country where the program has been implemented.

The two-year program was initially launched in 2020, and 24 students participated, but the numbers have grown since.