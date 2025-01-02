News

Ending violence must be priority

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 2, 2025 4:54 pm

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling for a shift in focus and a collective effort to break the cycle of violence against women, girls, and children this year.

Ali stresses that one critical issue must remain at the forefront of society’s priorities, ending violence and creating a safer, more equitable future for all.

She adds the solution starts with a fundamental shift in societal attitudes, particularly among men.

“But help is there. Please do not suffer in silence. Do not, and to the young women who are out there, the young girls, young children who are listening in, do not give in to bullying. Do not give in to bullying. Report bullying and do not suffer in silence. There is help available.”

Ali reassures those in need that the FWCC is committed to helping.

She adds Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre continues their vital work of offering support to those affected by domestic violence and working toward a safer future for all.

