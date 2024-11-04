End of era, Caines Jannif Pte Ltd closes business

[Source: Caines Jannif / Facebook]

One of the country’s longest businesses, Caines Jannif Pte Limited, has seized operation today.

The 120-year-old business says it is closing down after over a decade of quality service to the community.

In a statement, the business thanked the many people who have been part of their successful journey.

From today, Caines Jannif Pte Limited assumes no responsibility or liability for any business or service provided.

The family-run photography business has had its share of challenges over the years, with a significant one including the burning of its workshop in 2018.