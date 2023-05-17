Empowering rural entrepreneurship

[Source: Supplied]

In today’s dynamic world, microbusinesses are emerging as powerful engines of economic growth, providing livelihoods to individuals and fostering community development.

A remarkable example of this entrepreneurial spirit is embodied by Alumita Tuila, a resident of Galoa Village in Tavuki, Kadavu.

She has become a beacon of hope for her community through her thriving business venture, Goodness Investment.

Her journey began in 2009 when she established a canteen.

However, fueled by her determination and supported by her husband, she expanded her operations two years ago to include a bakery business.



Situated in the remote Galoa Village, accessible only by boat off Vunisea, her bakery has become a vital cornerstone for the livelihoods and progress of the local community.

Drawing on the baking skills acquired during their previous employment, Tuila and her husband returned to their village with a clear vision.

Starting small with the canteen, they gradually ventured into the bakery business.

Initially operating once a week, exclusively on Thursdays, the bakery’s popularity skyrocketed due to high demand.

As a result, the 57-year-old now serves her customers three days a week, from Thursday to Saturday.

The scarcity of nearby bakeries has made her products highly sought-after among the surrounding villages.

To keep pace with the mounting demand, Tuila applied for the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme Grant, offered by the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, and Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications.



The IHRDP program focuses on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises in peri-urban, rural, and remote areas. It operates on a public-private partnership model, with the applicant contributing one-third and the Ministry providing the remaining two-thirds of the project cost.

Tuila’s application proved successful, securing a total project cost of $15,000, with $10,000 granted by the Ministry and an applicant contribution of $5,000.

Subsequently, she turned to the Fiji Development Bank for additional funding and discovered the FDB Loan for women entrepreneurs’ facility.

Expressing her gratitude, Tuila shared her positive experience with the online loan application process offered by the FDB.

She commended the bank for empowering women entrepreneurs, especially those in maritime areas, by providing accessible financial resources to expand their businesses.