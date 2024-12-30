Empower Pacific provides psychological first aid

[Source: Empower Pacific/ Facebook]

Empower Pacific has been working closely with the government and non-governmental organisations to coordinate immediate psychological first aid and trauma counselling for impacted communities and individuals in evacuation centres.

Over the weekend, they met with the Divisional Commissioner Western Apolosi Lewaqai to develop a plan for a coordinated approach to efficiently assisting those affected by the recent flood brought about by the heavy rain in the Western Division, specifically those in Evacuation Centers.

Empower Pacific has deployed two teams to the West consisting of Qualified Senior Counselors and Social Workers and trained Psychological First Aid Volunteers during the aftermath of the low depression and flooding to assist impacted families in Evacuation Centers with Women’s and girls’ Dignity Packs and Infant/Baby Packs.

By responding, they aim to address the immediate trauma and prevent the common long-term negative impacts brought about by flooding.

They also hope to assist individuals in evacuation centres by sharing information on being safe and identifying any issues related to increased violence and risks to vulnerable children.

Empower Pacific acknowledges the response efforts provided to the affected communities and individuals by the National Emergency Operations Centre as well as the Western Divisional Emergency Operations Center that is currently active.

They are urging the public to stay safe by adhering to safety precautions and warnings issued by the authorities.