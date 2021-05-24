Home

Employees to be properly documented: ACCF

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 5:30 am
Accident Compensation Commission Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar. [File Photo]

The Accident Compensation Commission says when employers engage someone to work, they need to properly document the employee.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says there is a need for this document to reflect the working arrangement of the employee, which could assist the Commission in light of any workplace accident.

During a submission to the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, Commission Chief Executive Parvez Akbar was questioned on whether casual workers are liable for any entitlement upon workplace injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

“With employment accidents, it got to arise out of a cause of employment so it has to be work related and they actually got to be a worker so there is an agreement in place that they are a worker and if they can establish themselves than they will be entitled to compensation.”

Since 2018, the Commission has received 467 applications for employment-related accidents.

Thirty-three applications were processed for death, and 434 were paid for a workplace injury.

