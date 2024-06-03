Emotional journey for three-year-old

It was an emotional and tough journey for Vueti Draunidalo, a three-year-old who recently underwent open heart surgery.

His mother, Tima Raratabu, says that she was apprehensive at first when she found out her son had congenital heart disease, but she found hope at Sai Sanjeevani Hospital that her son could have a second chance at life.

Tima Raratabu shares how difficult it was for her to accept that her son had a heart defect.

“I came to know of Vueti’s heart problem last year he was born normal, healthy weight and we were discharged and then last year he was admitted at the CWM and I went home and it was very hard for me to accept that my Vueti has that. I didn’t smoke, my husband doesn’t smoke so how can this happen to my child.”

A visiting doctor from Australia, Dr Navya Goli shared how inspirational it is for her to assist these little children.

“They have changed our lives for good. The resilience from the children and their innocents helps and has bought me a lot of inspiration and I’m sure I’m going to take this forward for the rest of my life.”

Over the past two years, the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has hosted fourteen visiting teams of medical professionals who have assisted over 290 children with life-saving heart surgeries.