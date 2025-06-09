Embassy issues safety alert

The Fijian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued a safety advisory for Fijians living in the UAE, Gulf countries and the wider Middle East and North Africa.

The warning follows rising tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

The Embassy states it is coordinating with authorities in the UAE and other countries to monitor developments.

Fijian nationals are urged to remain calm, stay indoors if needed, follow local instructions and avoid unnecessary travel.

First Secretary Sanaila Laqai and Second Secretary Jaljeet Kumar provided contact numbers and email addresses for urgent assistance.

Fijians have been advised to have essential items ready including passports, medications, food, water, mobile phones and chargers, hygiene and first aid supplies and copies of important documents.

The Embassy stresses these steps are precautionary. If evacuation or further action is needed, official instructions will be issued clearly.

