Electoral laws review is timely: Professor Ratuva

Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva.

Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva says electoral laws review is timely because the current electoral system has a number of shortcomings that need to be addressed.

Professor Ratuva stresses the importance of national dialogue, urging stakeholders and communities to weigh in on the Law Reform Commission’s findings.

The Cabinet approved earlier this year that the Fiji Law Reform Commission take charge and responsibility for the review and reform process of the electoral reforms.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Ratuva has highlighted the importance of inclusive discussions throughout the process.

“The electoral laws review is probably timely as well, because the current electoral system has a number of shortcomings that need to be addressed. And it’s timely that we start looking at that as well.”



Political Sociologist Professor Steven Ratuva.

He adds that the electoral laws reform is a build-up towards the next election.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga had reaffirmed that extensive consultations will be conducted to provide invaluable insights into the experiences and challenges faced under the current electoral framework.

Turaga says that this process will ensure that the reforms proposed are not only comprehensive but also widely accepted and understood by those they will impact the most.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.