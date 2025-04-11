Election transparency under scrutiny

[File Photo]

A key proposal raised during the Fiji Law Reform Commission’s public consultation was the inclusion of serial numbers on ballot papers.

This suggestion comes in response to concerns that the current absence of serial numbers on ballot papers makes it easier for potential electoral manipulation and cheating.

The proposal has been acknowledged by the commissioners, who confirmed that it would be part of their review process.

Article continues after advertisement

The consultation, held at the Fiji National University campus in Nasinu, addressed issues regarding the Electoral Act 2014, the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act 2013, and the Electoral Act 2012.

Among the participants, several raised concerns about the lack of transparency and potential vulnerabilities in Fiji’s election processes, specifically regarding the use of NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) software, which is utilized for voter registration and verification.

Originally developed in Pakistan, NADRA has been touted as a high-tech solution for managing elections.

However, questions were raised about whether the software was fully tested in Fiji or any other country under similar conditions.

The key concerns included transparency in the procurement process, the involvement of local stakeholders, data security, and the management of the software in Fiji.

Critics also questioned whether there was any political interference in the operation of the system and whether the software had been customized to fit Fiji’s electoral laws, language, and logistical needs.

Attendees raised doubts about the performance of NADRA in other countries, including allegations of data duplication, voter suppression, and mismanagement in places where the software has been implemented.

The need for independent audits, rigorous testing, and robust oversight mechanisms was emphasized to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The speakers stated that no software system should be blindly trusted, especially in elections, and that trust must be earned through transparency, testing, and accountability.

These concerns were echoed by the commissioners, who assured that they would carefully consider the proposal and the issues raised during the consultation.

These exchanges were part of the Fiji Law Reform Commission’s public consultations, which continue to gather public feedback on proposed reforms to the Electoral Act and related legislation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.