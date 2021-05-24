Eight-year-old among acccident victims

A man in his 20s and an eight-year old child died in an accident along the Queens Highway near the Vunisalato Settlement in Naboro this afternoon.

An eight-year-old victim from Veisari was traveling with his parents in a small truck while the second victim, a 23-year-old from Nadi was a passenger in the vehicle that allegedly caused the accident.

Police say the alleged suspect, a 24-year-old from Navo, Nadi was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer onto the opposite lane resulting in the head on collision.

All seven occupants of both vehicles including the two drivers sustained serious injuries and are admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Investigations continue.