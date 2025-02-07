Efforts to rehabilitate street kids hampered

The Ministry of Women and Children is facing challenges in securing suitable housing and rehabilitation facilities for street kids.

Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki highlighted this while responding to questions by Standing Committee on Public Accounts

Nadakuitavuki says a recent initiative aimed at helping street kids especially those under 18, has seen some success.

Article continues after advertisement

She says a rehabilitation program has been implemented in partnership with Inspire Pacific with 17 children graduating from the program just weeks ago.

These children are now being placed back into the school system or vocational training, depending on their needs.

However, the PS says this this success is overshadowed by an ongoing lack of facilities for housing the children during their rehabilitation.

“So what we’ve done, we’ve reached out to the Global Compassion because we fund them too. They are situated here in Ma’afi. They call themselves Ma’afi, but they’re here in Domain. So we’ve reached out to them. They can house about 20 girls. Only girls will go there. Now the boys, we are relying on Salvation Army to house them.”

Nadakuitavuki says they are having discussions about creating permanent housing solutions, including the potential for using capital expenditure funds to establish a dedicated facility.

She adds one option being explored is the use of a government-owned building in Domain Road for this purpose.