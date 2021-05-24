Home

TSLS extends registration

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 22, 2022 10:47 am
The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has extended the deadline for new registrations till midnight on Sunday, March 27th.[File Image]

A total of 7528 applicants have registered for the student support scheme.

Students who are yet to register are encouraged to register first on the TSLS Online Application Portal and then upload Year 13 and the final offer letter from their preferred higher education institution.

Those students facing difficulty with online application registration is encouraged to visit TSLS offices in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa for assistance.

Students who registered between December 6th, 2021 and March 20th, 2022 are encouraged to load their final offer letters from their preferred higher education institutions as they arrive.

