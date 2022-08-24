Trolling of students is unfortunate: Dr Jokhan

Permanent Secretary Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says there are counsellors and child protection officers available in schools who are trained to deal with situations such as these. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Education says the recent trolling of some student-athletes following the Fiji Finals is unfortunate but it is prepared to offer support to students who experience it.

Permanent Secretary Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says there are counsellors and child protection officers available in schools who are trained to deal with situations such as these.

“It is extremely unfortunate but the sad fact is that we can’t control what somebody else does, for us, it’s important that support our children when that happens to them, even in schools, we need to support them but it’s something that unfortunately we all have to live with.”

Dr Jokhan says the ministry will continue to review and tighten policies to help control and manage all forms of bullying in schools better.

Her comments come after a handful of trolls took to social media to criticize some student-athletes after the Fiji Finals last week.