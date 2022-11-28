The teamwork required to take Fiji forward: Kumar

Education Minister Premila Kumar.

Education Minister Premila Kumar is encouraging industries, individuals, and organizations to work on improving the quality of education to allow students and academics between countries.

She highlighted this while opening the 2022 International Conference on Business, Hospitality, and Tourism at the Fiji National University’s Namaka Campus recently.

Kumar says the government remains committed to education as they provide $160m for National Toppers and the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme.

“This is a serious and critical investment as we want our own National University to lead the tertiary sector in Fiji and become the hub for higher education in the Pacific region. We do not wish to stop at that, we hope that our National University will become a regional leader in developing and implementing innovative solutions to combat climate change, and help boost resilience in various sectors.”

Kumar says such investments will also create a powerful knowledge-based society that will contribute towards sustainable development as well.