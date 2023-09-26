Student support services hub launched

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI / Facebook]

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro yesterday launched the Central Division Student Support Services Hub at Nasinu Secondary School.

The Hub was handed over by The First Secretary Development for Australian Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade Dr. Frank Thompson.

Radrodro says professional counselling is confidential and non-judgmental.

He adds it provides an opportunity for students to share their views, be heard and gain new perspectives on their situation and experiences with their confidant.



Data from 2020 to 2022 from the Substance Abuse Advisory Council indicate that a total of 1, 240 students accessed counselling services.

The common problems included violent behaviour towards others, drug intake at school, sex-related offences, mental health and other negative behaviour arising from social media use.

Radrodro says they appreciate the financial and technical support in the setting up of these disability-friendly counselling centres which will provide services to all students who need psychosocial support.

This is the third Hub completed this year in partnership with the Australian Government through the Fiji Program Support Facility.