School bag checks allowed under Education Act

The Permanent Secretary for Education, under the provisions of the Education Act of 1966, can authorize spot checks of students’ school bags.

However, PS for Justice, Selina Kuruleca, says they are currently seeking legal advice from the Solicitor General’s office on what would be considered intrusive and non-intrusive when conducting these spot checks.

She was responding to questions at the ODPP annual conference about whether authorities have the power to conduct bag checks for illicit substances or other materials.

Kuruleca states that during her time with the Education Ministry, they often faced backlash from parents whose children’s bags were randomly checked.

“We’ve had parents who call us up and tell us, “How dare you people do this?”. And I have always responded with this statement, the purpose of doing the spot check – just opening the bag and checking, is to keep your child safe.”

She adds that several schools in Suva conduct spot checks every day, and parents have since understood the reasons behind this action.

Kuruleca says that due to limited resources, the Police K9 Unit is not always available for these checks, but they have agreed to be present at all major sporting events.

“Whether it is basketball or hockey or rugby or athletics because this is where the child can have access to drugs.”

She stresses that while not all children are involved in drug-related activities, it remains crucial for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of engaging in illegal acts.