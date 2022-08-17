Scholarships to focus on human capital development

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service is engaging the services of the Queensland University of Technology to undertake a 10-year human capital development.

A thorough review has been conducted by TSLS with the help of stakeholders to identify specific sectors in need of skilled workers and create an adaptable workforce.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the program aims to deliver mid to long-term Fiji’s Human Capital Development Plan and ensure an adequate level of funding is available for skill sets in demand for employment.

“Awards and scholarships are given for a particular purpose and that is really to build our human capacity or workforce so that we can develop a better Fiji for all of us.”

Kumar says the revision will allow TSLS to work with Universities in aligning certain offered programs to meet local workforce demand.

“When it comes to staff recruitment and particularly for scholarships and awards offered by TSLS. TSLS criteria can be very different from what universities offer or how they recruit students.”

Hundreds of kindred spirits and stakeholders gathered in Suva yesterday to participate in a TSLS workshop and help map the way forward in boosting our human capital.