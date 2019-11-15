Rumors not true, school to start next Monday: Akbar

The Ministry of Education has maintained that schools will open for classes next Monday, January the 13th.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News, Minister Rosy Akbar says there were rumors that school would start later, but it’s next Monday.

While visiting RKS and QVS today, Rosy Akbar says all teachers will have to be in their respective schools the day after tomorrow.

“I don’t know where these rumors arise from but I think through our circular we have informed the teachers, schools and the communities that school starts on the 13th but for teachers, the student free days starts on the 8th that’s this week”

Akbar says student-free days are assigned to teachers so they can plan well before the start of classes.

“There are programs set aside for the students free days and we expect them to plan well for 2020 especially term one and they need to be geared for a good 2020”

The Ministry is relying on teachers and school management to work together so that students start their new year without any hassle.