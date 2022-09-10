Program to train students in filmmaking

The Ministry of Education, in partnership with Film Fiji and the Australian Government, has launched the Media Learning School Programme that aims to train students in filmmaking.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says this program will build students’ core creativity and storytelling capabilities.

The program will begin in 11 secondary schools next week.

“So the 11 schools that have signed up from here and the West, we want to roll it out – see how it goes, with the intention that everything goes well – next year we will roll it out in all our secondary schools as an extracurricular activity.”

Dr Jokhan says the programme was proposed by Film Fiji and learning resources were provided by the Australian government to the Ministry.

She adds students will develop a short film after undergoing the training which will be assessed and rewarded.

The pilot is only open to students from Years Nine to 11, as the Ministry does not want to involve examination students.

The Ministry plans to open this to all secondary school students in the future as an extra-curricular activity.