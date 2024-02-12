Natabua reaches quota, Student directed to RKS

Education Ministry PS Selina Kuruleca

The Ministry of Education has clarified the reasons behind Natabua High School’s inability to admit a student from Yasawa who sought enrollment for Year 9.

Last night, the Ministry stated that Natabua has reached its enrollment quota for the current academic year and cannot accommodate the student, who previously attended Bouwaqa Primary School.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca has confirmed that the student will now be enrolled at Ratu Kadavulevu School as a boarding student.

Kuruleca further confirmed that the parents have been informed of the arrangements made with the principal of RKS.

The issue regarding this enrollment surfaced after a post on social media claimed that three weeks had passed with no communication from Natabua regarding the status of the enrollment of this particular student.