More rural schools to have internet connectivity

An additional 49 rural and remote schools around Fiji will have internet connectivity with the budget allocation of $2.5 million for 2022 – 2023. [File Photo]

More schools in rural areas are expected to have internet connectivity.

$11 million has been dedicated to the construction of 15 telecommunication towers that will connect at least 96 unconnected or poorly connected areas.

This was highlighted by the government as today marks International Literacy day with the theme “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces”.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the education sector was faced with the challenge of continuing to educate children while they were at home with their families.

The Ministry of Education had to transform the teaching and learning process by adapting to digital platforms.

According to the Ministry, the connectivity rollout programme enabled many remote areas with internet connectivity.